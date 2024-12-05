Coco Gauff, Caitlin Clark Ranked on List of Highest Paid Female Athletes of 2024
Coco Gauff became just the third woman in sports history to surpass $30 million in annual income this year, and she topped Sportico's list of the highest-paid female athletes of 2024. The other two women to hit this milestone are Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.
Six of the top 10 highest-paid female athletes this year were tennis players: Iga Swiatek ($21.4 million), Zheng Qinwen ($20.6 million), Aryna Sabalenka ($17.7 million), Osaka ($15.9 million) and Emma Raducanu ($14.7 million).
Two Olympians made the list. Skier Eileen Gu had the second-highest earnings this year with $22.1 million. Gymnast Simone Biles, who won three gold medals at the Paris Games this summer, earned $11.1 million.
LPGA star Nelly Korda won five straight tournaments earlier this season. Her tournament wins earned her $4.4 million out of her $14.4 million total this year.
But, there was one WNBA player who rounded out the top 10, and it won't come as a surprise to anyone: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. The rookie earned $11.1 million, with $11 million of that coming from endorsements, including partnerships with Nike, State Farm and Gatorade. This means her $100,000 WNBA salary after bonus accounted for 1% of her total income this year.