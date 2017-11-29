Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore is Sports Illustrated's Performer of the Year after winning her fourth WNBA championship this season.

The WNBA star not only led the Minnesota Lynx to its fourth title in seven years, but she's been a key player on more than a dozen teams that have won championships, ranging from her time at UConn to the WNBA to Olympic gold medals, to professional leagues around the globe. She’s added on a slew of individual awards as well, and done it all with an eye toward activism and the fight for social justice.

Since 2011, Moore has continued to excel, both with the Lynx and with overseas teams in Europe and China. Moore has won four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017), WNBA Most Valuable Player Award (2014), WNBA Finals MVP Award (2013), two WNBA All-Star Game MVPs (2015, 2017), two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016), scoring title (2014) and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2011).

She has also been selected to four WNBA All-Star teams and three All-WNBA teams. In 2012, she won both the Spanish league title and EuroLeague title playing for Ros Casares Valencia. From 2013 to 2015, Moore won the Chinese league title every year.

.@mooremaya



4 WNBA Titles.

2 NCAA Titles.

2 Olympic Gold medals.

125-3 in high school.

3 Chinese League titles.

28 years old. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 5, 2017

In Minnesota's five-game series with the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2017 WNBA Finals, the Lynx fell to the brink of elimination down 2-1, but Moore averaged 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists to lead the comeback.

For her career, Moore has averaged 18.4 points and 6.0 rebounds on 45.8 percent shooting.

SI's Sportsperson of the Year Awards will be telecast for the first time this year. The show, which takes place at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY on December 5, will be televised on NBCSN at 8pm ET on December 8 and on Univision Deportes at 8pm ET on December 9.