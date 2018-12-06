Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been selected as Sports Illlustrated's Performer of the Year.

Donald, 27, is putting together the best season of his career in 2018 and heads into Week 14 leading the NFL in sacks (16.5), tackles for loss (20) and quarterback hits (32). He has also tallied four forced fumbles, which is tied for fourth most in the NFL. Each of Donald's forced fumbles have been recovered by the Rams and either been returned for a touchdown or led to one on the team's next possession.

The standout tackle won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and is on pace to win the award again this season. Donald's name has also come up in the conversation for the league MVP award, which is typically given to quarterbacks and offensive players. Only two defensive players have ever won the award – Lawrence Taylor with the Giants in 1986 and the Vikings' Alan Page in 1971.

Donald, a four-time Pro Bowler,embodies the Performer of the Year title, which is awarded to an individual who leaves their mark on the 2018 season.

SI's Sportsperson of the Year award ceremony will take place on Dec. 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. It will be telecast on NBCSN on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Comedian and actor Joel McHale will host this year’s event.