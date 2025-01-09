Simone Biles ‘Never Imagined’ Winning Multiple Medals When She Started Gymnastics
The annual Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards took place on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, honoring SI’s choices for the most impactful figures in sports in 2024.
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles won the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award, following her performance at the Paris Olympics where she won four medals, bringing her total Olympic medal count to 11. In her acceptance speech, Biles reflected on her start in gymnastics and her career accomplishments.
“When I started doing gymnastics when I was 6, I never imagined winning medals and everything I’ve been fortunate enough to do up until this point. I just wanted to have fun and hopefully get a college scholarship," Biles said. "I’ve kind of surpassed all of that, which is super exciting, but everyday I spend competing alongside my teammates is truly a gift."
Former teammate and long-time friend Aly Raisman presented the award to Biles, who was also joined by her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens.