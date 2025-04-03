Steph Curry Had Perfect Response to L.A. Fans Who Booed Him at a Soccer Game
Life as the greatest three-point shooter of all time has its perks—and its consequences.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was in Los Angeles Wednesday night for LAFC's quarterfinal match against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and he received a rather rude welcome from the home crowd at BMO Stadium.
Curry is plenty beloved in the Bay, where he's made an unrivaled career out of sinking dagger threes and helping lead the Warriors to four NBA titles during a dynastic run.
Over in Los Angeles, however, where LeBron James reigns as King, the fans made sure to let Curry hear their disdain. Curry didn't hesitate booing the fans right back:
Those L.A. fans had better make sure they're not awakening a beast ahead of the Warriors' and Lakers' respective playoff pushes in the West.
Curry is coming off a historic win against the Memphis Grizzlies in which he put up 52 points and sank 12 three-pointers, marking his second game this season and his 15th career game with at least 50 points. The Warriors superstar also passed Lakers legend Jerry West on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Curry and the Warriors (44-31) are set to take on the Lakers Thursday night, which will be Golden State's first matchup against Luka Doncic in the purple and gold. With the Warriors recently moving up to the No. 5 seed, the Warriors-Lakers game should serve as a good litmus test of whether or not Golden State could be considered true postseason contenders this year.