Stephen Curry Had Sweet Birthday Message for Daughter After Team USA's Win
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry went full dad mode after USA Basketball's 86-72 win over Team Canada on Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Curry, who poured in 12 points, three assists and three made three-pointers in the victory, spoke with Fox Sports' Kristina Pink in a postgame interview alongside United States national basketball teammate LeBron James.
At the end of the interview, Curry took some time to send a sweet birthday message to his daughter Ryan.
"I don't know if you got one more question," Curry said to Pink. "But it's my daughter's ninth birthday. Happy Birthday Ryan, I'm sorry I couldn't be there... We're here playing basketball, doing what we love."
"I miss you, love you. Happy Birthday!"
While Curry undoubtedly would have loved to have been at home celebrating his daughter's brithday, it was still a fun-filled night for the Warriors star on the court at the T-Mobile Arena.
Curry went viral after hitting an amusing pose in front of the cameras following a made basket. Then, he connected with James on an alley-oop, a play that left NBA fans wondering what could have been had the two rivals ever been teammates.
But perhaps Curry's best moment was his wholesome birthday shout-out after the contest.