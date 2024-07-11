Dillon Brooks’s Trolling During and After the Game Did Not Affect Team USA
Team USA beat Canada 86-72 in an Olympic tune-up on Wednesday night. USA got off to a slow start and trailed 11-1 more than four minutes into the game, but came back to win comfortably while shooting 50% from the field.
It was a forgettable exhibition game for Team Canada as they failed to back up Dillon Brooks's trash talk from earlier in the week. Canada managed just 72 points on 33% shooting after Brooks proclaimed that Team USA were the ones who had to guard and play defense.
For his part, Brooks played like himself, trying to frustrate LeBron James during the game and then ending up in frame for a bunch of highlights, including the Stephen Curry alley-oop to LeBron James.
Brooks also got lost on a variation of the now Twitter famous "what the f---?" sideline out of bounds play. Keep your eyes open for that one in Paris. Brooks certainly will.
Then after the game he did the most Dillon Brooks thing possible by walking right in front of a group of Team USA players talking to the media. It's a delightful variation of the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau meme, but it seems very unlikely Brooks sees the kind of Q-rating reversal that DeChambeau experienced in the aftermath.
The knockout rounds, when these teams could face each other again, begin on August 6.