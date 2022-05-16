July 10, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 10: Breanna Stewart attends The 2019 ESPYS xImagespacex/Imago

WNBA star Breanna Stewart opened up about her surrogacy journey to Sports Illustrated in her SI Swim debut.

The two-time WNBA champion and her wife, former professional basketball player Marta Xargay, welcomed their daughter Ruby into the world in August. She was intentionally candid about the couple’s fertility and surrogacy process given that the topics are rarely broached

“You want to be as vulnerable as possible with the world and your audience, especially because a lot of people are going through similar situations,” Stewart told SI in an interview. “They would’ve never known if we didn’t say anything. So, for us, [we wanted to] share our journey about welcoming Ruby into this world via surrogate. We definitely chose a different path, but there’s no right or wrong way to do things.”

Along with becoming a mom, Stewart became the first WNBA athlete in over a decade to release a signature shoe in March.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” Stewart told SI in March. “To be able to continue to uplift women’s basketball players, women in the sneaker industry, just a tremendous amount of pride. My second reaction is, ‘Wow.’ Ten years have gone by since the last signature shoe, and that is ridiculous, I think. I hope that for the signature shoes to come after me, they come a lot more often and a lot more frequent because young girls and boys want to represent the WNBA, too.”

Stewart’s raw talent and sheer force will make her an athlete to contend with, and her next moves will be heavily anticipated.

