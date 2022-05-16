Watch: Maye Musk on Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot: ‘You Can Wear a Swimsuit and Look Great at Any Age’

Maye Musk was just announced as one of the four cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is already shaping up to be a game-changer. The four cover models of the magazine were announced this morning on Good Morning America, and 74-year-old model and dietician Maye Musk is among the ranks. Musk serves as proof that age is only a number, and beauty is something that should be embraced at every stage of the game.

Musk’s feature should inspire women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, no matter how old they may be. Here’s what she had to say about her SI Swimsuit photo shoot:

The other three cover models for SI Swim 2022 are Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Yumi Nu.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to check out Maye Musk’s feature.

