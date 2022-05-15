Te’a Cooper Is ‘Authentically Herself’ in SI Swimsuit Issue 2022 Debut

September 30, 2021, Los Angeles, CA, USA: LOS ANGELES - SEP 30: Te'a Cooper at the Halloween Road Talent And Press Preview Night at Heritage Square Museum IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

To anyone still struggling to get back on track due to the COVID-19 pandemic, take some comfort in the story of Te‘a Cooper, the WNBA star who doors won't stop opening for.

For a minute there, Cooper was really going through a rollercoaster of emotions. After her final collegiate season at Baylor was cut short by COVID-19, things significantly improved after she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2020 WNBA draft. But due to budget cuts brought on by the pandemic, Cooper was soon waived and made a free agent. Then, just two days before the season started, Cooper was signed by the Los Angeles Sparks. Flash forward to now, she is one of the most beloved players in the league. She attributes that to one person first: herself.

Recently she captioned this fashionable look with a quote that perfectly sums up her journey so far:

“By the time you realize my worth I’ll be worth much more.”

Oof, anyone else get chills?

All joking aside, Cooper's drive to push through the emotional and physical challenges have turned her into a fan favorite. And her dedication to being "authentically herself," has made her a total star on and off the court.

Of course, Cooper is always happy to give credit where credit is due. She posted a throwback on her Instagram at the beginning of all of her draft drama with a heartfelt tribute to her dad.

“Can not make this up …. @omarsharifecooper my father literally made all this happen with blind faith. Was the only person who even believed this was possible the whole entire way. Sacrificed so much, I’m talking bout 2 decades of 6am till god knows when every day with all four of us, and now we can say we did it…from scratch. I literally didn’t have no idea what he saw in me but I just went with it.”

“Going with it” on the court, in her style, and in her life has served her beyond well. Maybe take a cue from her?

Check out Te'a Cooper in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Click here for more SI Swimsuit content.