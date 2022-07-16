Watch: 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Live Stream

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from PARAISO Miami Beach takes place in Miami on Saturday night. However, fans who can’t attend are able to watch the show online with the live broadcast.

The live show can be viewed on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. The runway itself begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Various SI Swim models traveled to South Beach this week for Swim Week, ranging from veterans Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek, to rookies like Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton.

Additionally, Swim Search participants will walk the Miami runway. For the first time, Swim Search finalists were selected through two virtual castings. Models could apply through the SI Swimsuit app, resulting in the first group of finalists, or apply through TikTok, resulting in the second round of finalists.

Watch out for Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Shannon Burton, Janell Williams and Joely Live making their runway debut on Saturday evening.

Be sure to watch live on YouTube and follow along on social for exclusive SI Swimsuit content.