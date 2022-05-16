Model and Singer Yumi Nu Celebrates Her SI Swimsuit Cover on Instagram

“Verified! I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out.”

Talk about a star turn. Earlier Monday, model/musician Yumi Nu joined Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Maye Musk on the four covers of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Nu, who has a new album dropping this month, had to celebrate with an announcement on Instagram.

“I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out,” Nu wrote. “I never dreamt of this because I didn’t know that I could.”

Fans flocked to the comments section, while fellow SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady popped by to leave warm wishes.

“I C O N I C,” McGrady wrote in all caps. “LOVE YOU so proud of you.”

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day stated how truly remarkable it was to feature such a talented group of women on the cover.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar,” says Day. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”

Nu ended her Instagram post by saying, “It’s going to be a fun week ahead y’all!”

To see more of Yumi Nu’s cover shoot, check out the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.