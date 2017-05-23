Tech & Media

Tony Romo to make broadcasting debut this weekend

Scooby Axson
20 minutes ago

Former NFL quarterback and new CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo will make his broadcasting debut this weekend.

CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow said that Romo will be broadcasting from the 18th hole during coverage of the Dean & Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

"It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports," Barrow said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I think he is going to be great," Barrow said. "I think we have the next John Madden on your hands."

Romo will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS’s lead announcer team this season after announcing his retirement last month.

Romo had a career record of 78-49 as an NFL quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 34,183 yards in 14 seasons, with 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions, setting franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.

