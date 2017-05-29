Following the news that longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford died Sunday at the age of 78, journalists across the country reacted Monday, expressing admiration for the iconic writer and sadness about his death.

Deford, who joined Sports Illustrated in 1962, also provided commentary for NPR for 32 years and wrote more than a dozen books. He retired from NPR earlier this month.

Here is a sampling of reactions to Deford's death from fellow sportswriters on social media:

Frank Deford hired me once. I'd be happy if someone put that on my tombstone. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 29, 2017

It always felt like Frank Deford was too smart, too classy, too good to be a sportswriter. We are all better for him having been one. RIP. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford. A sports writing god and a class guy. Go back and read his stuff. R. I. P. https://t.co/gdYlAExRQF — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was longform before #Longform. In many ways, he invented the genre and let future generations play with it. — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) May 29, 2017

I loved reading Frank Deford in SI and I loved The National. Sad to hear he passed away. My favorite Deford piece: https://t.co/aq4NHCNyBw — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 29, 2017

This week @sinow mourns and celebrates one of the great lives in journalism, or anywhere. RIP Frank Deford, a titan and a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/37ato7Nbt2 — Chris Stone (@SI_ChrisStone) May 29, 2017

I worked with Frank Deford when Real Sports on HBO first got started in 1995. Most humble gracious superstar I've had the pleasure to know. https://t.co/yEcIRRt35h — Gary Myers (@garymyersNYDN) May 29, 2017

RIP: Frank Deford, who made us all want to be sportswriters and who was my boss for 18 glorious months. As they say, we knew the two days. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2017

I dreamed as a boy -- and adult -- of putting together words the way that Frank Deford did. #RIP — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 29, 2017

One of the highlights of working at SI was regularly talking with Frank Deford in the library. He always took time for the younger writers. https://t.co/UEbozzoASR — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 29, 2017

An icon and genuinely of of the nicest with whom I’ve ever had the pleasure of working. Class all the way around. https://t.co/XQRe0aId7o — Ryan Hunt (@rynhnt) May 29, 2017

Don't know a better sports profile exists than Frank Deford's "The Rabbit Hunter." First SI piece I read and thought: This is literature. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 29, 2017

You'd read a Deford piece and want to write like him. But you couldn't. He wrote as he thought: originally. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford in 2012 accepting his #RedSmith Award from #APSE RIP Frank pic.twitter.com/psKWdI92sy — Mike Harris (@SIcomMike) May 29, 2017