Tech & Media

Journalists react to death of legendary sportswriter Frank Deford

Tim Balk
an hour ago

Following the news that longtime Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford died Sunday at the age of 78, journalists across the country reacted Monday, expressing admiration for the iconic writer and sadness about his death.

Deford, who joined Sports Illustrated in 1962, also provided commentary for NPR for 32 years and wrote more than a dozen books. He retired from NPR earlier this month.

NBA
SI 60 Q&A: Frank Deford on his award-winning Bill Russell feature, "The Ring Leader"

Here is a sampling of reactions to Deford's death from fellow sportswriters on social media: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters