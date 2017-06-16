NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo invests in FlipGive

Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

FlipGive, a website that supports team fundraising through e-commerce, announced that NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has joined the company as a major shareholder and global ambassador.

Through their partnership, FlipGive and Mutombo will address the problem of insufficient funding in youth sports through the company’s online shopping platform. Teams and their supporters can raise funds by shopping on FlipGive.com and receiving cash-back from more than 500 retail partners.

“Extra shifts, second jobs, foregoing groceries, selling family possessions — these are the lengths parents go to give their kids access to a sport they love,” FlipGive CEO Mark Bachman said in a statement. “It’s important to me and my team that we broaden the exposure and access to sport to those who might not otherwise have a chance to play.”

Since 2014, FlipGive has raised almost $10 million for teams. With the help of the 7-foot-2 Mutombo, the company is aiming even higher. Over the next five years, FlipGive and Mutombo hope to raise $100 million for youth sports.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of FlipGive because together we can help more kids remain active and engaged in sports,” Mutombo said in a statement. “Too often I’ve seen talented athletes unable to move forward without proper funding. By working with FlipGive, I’m able to highlight the importance of youth sports and educate younger generations on how they can achieve their athletic goals through effective online fundraising.”

Mutombo is an incredible force who has channeled his basketball talent into humanitarian causes across the globe. He has worked alongside the United Nations Development Programme, the Special Olympics, and Basketball Without Borders among many other organizations.

Although Mutombo dreamed of becoming a doctor when he first arrived at Georgetown University, coach John Thompson convinced him that he could impact more lives through basketball. While many NBA fans fondly recall the four-time defensive player of the year for his signature “finger wag,” Mutombo’s contributions off the court have far exceeded his playing career.