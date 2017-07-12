Jarrius Robertson, a 15-year-old die-hard Saints fan battling a chronic liver disease, received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYS on Wednesday night.

ESPN awards the Jimmy V award to someone in sports who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

Robertson has biliary atresia, a condition that affects his physical growth, and has undergone 13 surgeries and two liver transplants.

In his speech, Robertson thanked the Saints, his family and the WWE among many others.

Watch Robertson's speech below:

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Robertson's family with the costs that come along with his recovery.