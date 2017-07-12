Tech & Media

Jarrius Robertson delivers moving speech accepting Jimmy V Perseverance Award

Jarrius Robertson, a 15-year-old die-hard Saints fan battling a chronic liver disease, received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYS on Wednesday night.

ESPN awards the Jimmy V award to someone in sports who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

Robertson has biliary atresia, a condition that affects his physical growth, and has undergone 13 surgeries and two liver transplants.

In his speech, Robertson thanked the Saints, his family and the WWE among many others.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Robertson's family with the costs that come along with his recovery.

