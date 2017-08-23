Tech & Media

ESPN Radio Host Ryen Russillo Arrested in Wyoming for Criminal Entry

0:35 | Tech & Media
ESPN Radio Host Ryen Russillo Arrested in Wyoming for Criminal Entry
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Ryen Russillo, the host of The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio, was arrested in Jackson, Wy., on Wednesday for misdemeanor criminal entry, a charge that is similar in nature to trespassing. The Jackson Chief of Police told Sporting News that arrest took place at 3:45 a.m.

Deadspin first reported the arrest.  

Russillo, 42, previously hosted SVP and Russillo alongside Scott Van Pelt. Russillo was tweeting analysis of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade on Tuesday night, but it appears he is on vacation, as he posted a photo from Montana and is not hosting his radio show. 

Per Wyoming law, the following violations constitute criminal entry:

6-3-302. Criminal entry; penalties; affirmative defenses.

(a) A person is guilty of criminal entry if, without authority, he knowingly enters a building, occupied structure, vehicle or cargo portion of a truck or trailer, or a separately secured or occupied portion of those enclosures.

(b) It is an affirmative defense to prosecution under this section that:

(i) The entry was made because of a mistake of fact or to preserve life or property in an emergency;

(ii) The enclosure was abandoned;

(iii) The enclosure was at the time open to the public and the person complied with all lawful conditions imposed on access to or remaining in the enclosure; or

(iv) The person reasonably believed that the owner of the enclosure, or other person empowered to license access to the enclosure, would have authorized him to enter.

The charge is punishable by no more than six months of prison time or a $750 fine, or both.

"We are looking into it," an ESPN spokesperson told SI.com's Richard Deitsch. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters