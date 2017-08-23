Ryen Russillo, the host of The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio, was arrested in Jackson, Wy., on Wednesday for misdemeanor criminal entry, a charge that is similar in nature to trespassing. The Jackson Chief of Police told Sporting News that arrest took place at 3:45 a.m.

Deadspin first reported the arrest.

Russillo, 42, previously hosted SVP and Russillo alongside Scott Van Pelt. Russillo was tweeting analysis of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade on Tuesday night, but it appears he is on vacation, as he posted a photo from Montana and is not hosting his radio show.

Per Wyoming law, the following violations constitute criminal entry:

6-3-302. Criminal entry; penalties; affirmative defenses.

(a) A person is guilty of criminal entry if, without authority, he knowingly enters a building, occupied structure, vehicle or cargo portion of a truck or trailer, or a separately secured or occupied portion of those enclosures.

(b) It is an affirmative defense to prosecution under this section that:

(i) The entry was made because of a mistake of fact or to preserve life or property in an emergency;

(ii) The enclosure was abandoned;

(iii) The enclosure was at the time open to the public and the person complied with all lawful conditions imposed on access to or remaining in the enclosure; or

(iv) The person reasonably believed that the owner of the enclosure, or other person empowered to license access to the enclosure, would have authorized him to enter.

The charge is punishable by no more than six months of prison time or a $750 fine, or both.

"We are looking into it," an ESPN spokesperson told SI.com's Richard Deitsch.