Ryen Russillo Returns To ESPN And Apologizes After Suspension Following Arrest

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Ryen Russillo returned to ESPN's radio airwaves for the first time in two weeks after serving a suspension following his arrest in Wyoming. He opened the show with an apology to his listeners.

“I was super-depressed, especially that first week when you are thinking about your actions and you’re in a car by yourself driving through Idaho Falls in a rain storm," Russillo said. "I can’t believe I did this. I am sad, angry, you’re punching the steering wheel then you get a phone call and you start feeling a little bit better. I joke about not having friends, but obviously I have a lot and I should pick one of those the next time I am on vacation.”

On Aug. 24, The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Russillo was found intoxicated and naked in a stranger’s condo in Jackson, Wyoming around 3:30 a.m. He was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. On Tuesday, Rusillo confirmed the report and took full ownership for his actions.

“It’s all on me," he added. "There is no one else. I could go through a timeline of events of ‘This happens, this happens maybe this whole thing doesn’t happen,’ but then it’s going to sound like I’m making excuses and that I don’t get it. Trust me, I get it. I understand that this is a big mistake because I’m a public figure, and I have my name on a show, and I work at a place like ESPN.”

His full apology can be listened to below:

Russillo has been at ESPN since 2009.

