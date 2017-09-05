Ryen Russillo returned to ESPN's radio airwaves for the first time in two weeks after serving a suspension following his arrest in Wyoming. He opened the show with an apology to his listeners.

“I was super-depressed, especially that first week when you are thinking about your actions and you’re in a car by yourself driving through Idaho Falls in a rain storm," Russillo said. "I can’t believe I did this. I am sad, angry, you’re punching the steering wheel then you get a phone call and you start feeling a little bit better. I joke about not having friends, but obviously I have a lot and I should pick one of those the next time I am on vacation.”

On Aug. 24, The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Russillo was found intoxicated and naked in a stranger’s condo in Jackson, Wyoming around 3:30 a.m. He was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. On Tuesday, Rusillo confirmed the report and took full ownership for his actions.

“It’s all on me," he added. "There is no one else. I could go through a timeline of events of ‘This happens, this happens maybe this whole thing doesn’t happen,’ but then it’s going to sound like I’m making excuses and that I don’t get it. Trust me, I get it. I understand that this is a big mistake because I’m a public figure, and I have my name on a show, and I work at a place like ESPN.”

His full apology can be listened to below:

Russillo has been at ESPN since 2009.