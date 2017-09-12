Tech & Media

What NFL game is Beth Mowins calling for CBS?

An NFL Rehearsal: With Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan in the Monday Night Football Practice Booth
Longtime ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Beth Mowins made history on Sept. 11 by becoming the first woman in 30 years to call a regular-season NFL game. It was just the second time in sports broadcasting history that a woman had done play-by-play for a regular-season NFL game (Gayle Sierens called the Seahawks-Chiefs in Kansas City for NBC in the final week of the 1987 season) and the game Mowins called—a 24-21 Denver win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High Stadium—was also notable for Sergio Dipp’s memorable sideline performance and Rex Ryan’s game analyst debut.

Mowins now shifts to CBS for future NFL work this season. Her first game for CBS has already been announced: She and former NFL kicker Jay Feely will call the Browns-Colts game in Indianapolis on Sept. 24. CBS had worked on getting Mowins to call NFL games before the Monday Night ESPN assignment came up. She will call at least two additional games for CBS later in the season.

“When someone brought up Beth Mowins name my thought was why hadn’t we thought about that before,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “We had conversations with her agent who had a conversation with ESPN. It was a pretty easy process. ESPN was pretty supportive of giving Beth an opportunity. Given the NFL is the number one sport on television, think they were very gracious about allowing her to be associated with CBS.”

