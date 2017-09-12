Sergio Dipp became Twitter's newest muse/target on Monday night after he delivered his first on-air spot for ESPN in English during the Broncos vs. Chargers game on Monday Night Football.

Dipp, who is from Mexico and speaks English as a second language, seemed somewhat discombobulated during his appearance. Social media had its fun at Dipp's expense by creating a number of memes featuring him, and Dipp's name was trending internationally on Twitter. He did not appear on-air after the less-than-ideal debut.

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

A number of media personalities rushed to Dipp's defense, pointing out how nervous he must have been to appear live on television while speaking his second language. One of those was ESPN anchor Bob Ley, who told a story about his own difficulty trying to speak Spanish on live television on "Outside The Lines."

A guy I"m proud to call a colleague, @SergioADippW pic.twitter.com/V62gMlt4Es — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) September 12, 2017

"Eight years ago, when I was covering a World Cup qualifier in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, a local television producer asked me if I would be interviewed there, could I try to do it in Spanish. Now, I know a little soccer Spanish - get around the game a little bit. So, I gave it a shot. I tell ya, after 20 seconds, I had to stop down. I had to apologize and say, 'Guys, I'm sorry, we gotta do this in English.'

"I've worked with many people in that sport from all over the globe who comment live on the air. English is their second language, and my respect for them doing that is absolutely unbridled. So, the internet trolling of my colleague, Sergio Dipp, last night really ticked me off. Sergio was working the sidelines of our Monday Night NFL nightcap in Denver. His first report was not as smooth as he wanted. You've probably seen it. It's all over today. Enter the trolls. But Sergio does not need me to say anything today. He said it online."

Dipp posted his own video explaining his nerves and expressing how he wanted to show respect given that the game took place on Sept. 11.

Thank you...



And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

"I wanted to do, was show some respect making my debut as a minority on American national TV—the biggest stage out there," Dipp said. "On the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants, and on some people's perspective, it all went wrong. But I truly meant no disrespected, because all I wanted to do was to show some love to these two historical head coaches. Hopefully, I'll have another chance and be sure, I'll make the most out of it."