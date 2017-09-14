Tech & Media

ESPN's College GameDay is Coming to New York City's Times Square

0:50 | Tech & Media
Media Circus: Discussing 2017's College Football Announcers
Richard Deitsch
36 minutes ago

After 25 years and 331 road shows in other locales, College GameDay is finally playing on Broadway.

ESPN announced Thursday that its iconic traveling college football show will air from Times Square in New York City on Sept. 23.

Tech & Media
ESPN Employees Respond to Jemele Hill Controversy over Trump Comments

The New York City-based show will be College GameDay’s 81st location. Along with the traditional preview of college football biggest games that week, ESPN said they will highlight college football’s New York history, which is robust given the great Fordham and Army teams of the 1930s and 1940s. Though an area where SEC is more likely to be associated with the Securities and Exchange Commission, New York has a ton of alumni from college football powers.

ESPN said the main set will be located between West 43rd and 44th Streets, parallel with 7th Ave. For those watching on TV, the backdrop will face West 44th street.

College GameDay is in Louisville this week, with No. 14 Louisville hosting to No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters