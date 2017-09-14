After 25 years and 331 road shows in other locales, College GameDay is finally playing on Broadway.

ESPN announced Thursday that its iconic traveling college football show will air from Times Square in New York City on Sept. 23.

The New York City-based show will be College GameDay’s 81st location. Along with the traditional preview of college football biggest games that week, ESPN said they will highlight college football’s New York history, which is robust given the great Fordham and Army teams of the 1930s and 1940s. Though an area where SEC is more likely to be associated with the Securities and Exchange Commission, New York has a ton of alumni from college football powers.

ESPN said the main set will be located between West 43rd and 44th Streets, parallel with 7th Ave. For those watching on TV, the backdrop will face West 44th street.

College GameDay is in Louisville this week, with No. 14 Louisville hosting to No. 3 Clemson on Saturday.