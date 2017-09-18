Tech & Media

Sarah Kustok's Promotion on YES Network Sets Her Apart From Other Regional NBA Analysts

1:56 | NBA
Khadrice Rollins
33 minutes ago

Sarah Kustok of the Yes Network will become the only woman analyst for NBA regional broadcasts, the network announced Monday.

Kustok served as the courtside reporter for Nets broadcasts for the past five seasons, occasionally filling in as an analyst during the past three seasons. This season she will be the primary game analyst.

YES will have Jim Spanarkel split game analyst duties with Kustok while analyst Mike Fratello will move to the studio after working games since his arrival to the network in 2008.

"These moves strengthen what is already considered by fans and NBA insiders alike as the best local television team in the NBA," YES Network president of production and programming John J. Filippelli said. "Sarah has proven herself time and time again throughout her five years covering the Nets for us, and Mike's move to the studio will enable us to take full advantage of his Xs and Os acumen gained from more than 40 years in the NBA."

The Nets' first game on YES this season will be an Oct. 8 preseason contest with the Knicks. Brooklyn will start the regular season on Oct. 18 against the Pacers, and all regular season games will be televised on the YES Network.

