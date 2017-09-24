Tech & Media

Terry Bradshaw Says Donald Trump Doesn't Understand What Freedom Means

Jimmy Traina
35 minutes ago

Terry Bradshaw came out firing against Donald Trump on FOX NFL Sunday.

At the opening of the pregame show, Bradshaw said he didn't condone the anthem protests, but explained forceful that players have the freedom to exercise their rights.

"This is America. If our country stands for anything, folks, it's freedom. People died for that freedom. I'm not sure if our President understands those rights. That every American has the right to speak out also to protest. Believe me, these athletes do love our this great country of ours. Personally, I think our President should concentrate on North Korea and healthcare rather than ripping into athletes and the NFL."

Howie Long followed up Bradshaw's words by saying, "Kneeling or sitting for the anthem is not something I would choose to do, but I fully support the right to do it. That being said, what keeps getting lost in the form of the protest is the message of inequality. Put in a perspective, as a white father having raised three boys, there were a million things to worry about on a daily basis, but it's impossible for me truly understand the challenges an African-American father faces at every turn while raising his children. But in a league that is comprised of 70 percent African-American players, if you're a white player in an NFL locker room, that puts you in a unique position to try and better understand those struggles and subsequently as we've seen, show your support for your teammates in your own way. Understanding starts with a dialogue and the most important part of dialogue is to listen."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters