Desus & Mero Contributing to ESPN's NBA Coverage

Desus and Mero, who host a late-night show on Viceland, will contribute to ESPN's NBA coverage this season. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 18, 2017

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who host a late-night talk show on VICE's Viceland channel, will contribute to ESPN's NBA coverage this season, the sports network announced on Tuesday. 

"ESPN is collaborating with comedy duo Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, ‘Desus & Mero’ from Viceland, to create short videos featuring their commentary about the biggest NBA storylines on and off the court — from blockbuster trades to evolving hairlines, notable hirings to questionable fashion choices, as well as their bold predictions for the upcoming year," ESPN said in a statement. "The shorts will be incorporated across ESPN's NBA coverage on digital, social and TV platforms."

The pair have become well-known for their unfiltered and humorous analysis of sports and general news, and their first video for the Worldwide Leader displayed that same off-beat and jocular style. 

This is ESPN's second recent personality-driven deal with another network in an apparent effort to diversify the type of content it provides. ESPN partnered with Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast to create Barstool Van Talk, a show hosted by the podcast's Big Cat and PFT Commenter. That partnership has proved to be quite controversial, as multiple sports media members from inside and outside of ESPN have criticized Barstool for its often irreverent style.

This is not the first time ESPN has partnered with VICE; last May, ESPN announced that it owuld screen some films from its 30 for 30 series on Viceland, while VICE would produce some short-form content for release across ESPN's platforms. 

