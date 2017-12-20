Duke has revoked the press credentials of a CollegeInsider.com writer after he sent racist tweets while covering a Blue Devils basketball game.

John Stansberry was covering Duke’s game against South Dakota on Dec. 2 when he sent at least two tweets referring to a group of students standing behind him.

“The Asian chick Cameron Crazies behind me are openly swooning over Grayson Allen the way their moms swooned over Cheap Trick,” Stansberry wrote in one tweet.

Another tweet included a photo of the students and one of the people pictured, Greta Chen, called out Stansberry in a Facebook post.

“We were just kind of shocked,” Chen told the Duke Chronicle. “We didn’t know what to do, we didn’t want to make a big deal in the middle of the game.”

Her Facebook post caught the eye of the president of Duke’s Asian Students Association, Christine Lee. Lee notified the Duke athletic department about Stansberry’s actions and the school agreed that he should not cover future Duke games.

“If he requests credentials again, we will not honor it,” Duke senior associate athletics director for external affairs Jon Jackson told The Herald-Sun. “Based on his actions, he will not have the [future] opportunity to be in Cameron.”

Stansberry did not have season-long credentials to cover the Blue Devils and is not believed to have covered the team on a regular basis.

Stansberry deleted his Twitter account after the backlash and College Insider has scrubbed all of his work from its site. He appears to have worked there for about 20 years.