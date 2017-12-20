Duke Revokes Writer’s Credentials After Sending Racist Tweets at Basketball Game

Duke won’t allow College Insider writer John Stansberry to cover future games. 

By Dan Gartland
December 20, 2017

Duke has revoked the press credentials of a CollegeInsider.com writer after he sent racist tweets while covering a Blue Devils basketball game. 

John Stansberry was covering Duke’s game against South Dakota on Dec. 2 when he sent at least two tweets referring to a group of students standing behind him. 

“The Asian chick Cameron Crazies behind me are openly swooning over Grayson Allen the way their moms swooned over Cheap Trick,” Stansberry wrote in one tweet. 

Another tweet included a photo of the students and one of the people pictured, Greta Chen, called out Stansberry in a Facebook post. 

“We were just kind of shocked,” Chen told the Duke Chronicle. “We didn’t know what to do, we didn’t want to make a big deal in the middle of the game.”

Her Facebook post caught the eye of the president of Duke’s Asian Students Association, Christine Lee. Lee notified the Duke athletic department about Stansberry’s actions and the school agreed that he should not cover future Duke games. 

“If he requests credentials again, we will not honor it,” Duke senior associate athletics director for external affairs Jon Jackson told The Herald-Sun. “Based on his actions, he will not have the [future] opportunity to be in Cameron.”

Stansberry did not have season-long credentials to cover the Blue Devils and is not believed to have covered the team on a regular basis.

Stansberry deleted his Twitter account after the backlash and College Insider has scrubbed all of his work from its site. He appears to have worked there for about 20 years

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters