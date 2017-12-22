Dick Enberg's Most Memorable Calls

The sports world lost a legend on Thursday. These are Dick Enberg's most memorable calls. 

By Jimmy Traina
December 22, 2017

Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg died Thursday at the age of 82. Over his storied career, the play-by-play man has called just about every sport possible, including college basketball, college football, the NFL, Major League Baseball, tennis, golf and the Olympics. Here are a few of Enberg's most memorable calls.

Browns-Broncos 1986 AFC Championship Game

John Elway drives Denver 98 yards in 15 plays to tie the game at 20 with 37 seconds left. The Broncos would go on to win 23-20 in overtime.

Browns-Broncos 1987 AFC Championship Game

With Cleveland down by a touchdown and 1:12 remaining in the game, Browns running back Ernest Byner fumbles at the 1-yard line.

Notre Dame ends UCLA's 88-game winning streak in 1974

The Fighting Irish pull off a 71-70 upset to end the longest winning streak in college basketball history.

Super Bowl XXIII, Bengals-49ers

Down 16-13 with 3:10 left in the game, Joe Montana drives San Francisco 92-yards for the winning touchdown.

