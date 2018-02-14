The parent company for San Francisco radio station KNBR has let go host Patrick Connor after he called 17-year-old Chloe Kim a "hot piece of ass," according to Awful Announcing and Deadspin.

"Patrick Connor is no longer with Cumulus Media," KNBR program director Jeremiah Crowe told those two sites.

Connor made the comments on Tuesday on Barstool Sports' "Dialed-In With Dallas Braden" program on Sirius XM radio, which he co-hosts with former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden.

"Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going," Connor said. “That’s what I like about them high school girls.”

He would go on to say, "She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

Connor took to Twitter to issue an apology on Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed," Connor wrote. "My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot."

Kim emerged as one of the stars of this year's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang with a dominant performance en route to the gold medal in the women's snowboarding halfpipe.