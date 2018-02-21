Mike Patrick Ends Long Tenure at ESPN

Mike Patrick ends three-decade run at ESPN

By Scooby Axson
February 21, 2018

Veteran broadcaster Mike Patrick has ended his career at ESPN, the network announced Wednesday.

Patrick, 73, has been with the network since 1982 and last had play-by-play duties on Dec. 30 for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,

"It's wonderful to reflect on how I've done exactly what I wanted to do with my life," Patrick said in a statement. "At the same time, I've had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I've ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I'm not sure exactly what's next for me, I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences."

Patrick was the main play-by-play voice for ESPN when they had the NFL's Sunday Night package from 1987 to 2005 and also called college baseball, football and basketball.

The network is running a day long tribute to honor Patrick.

