Report: Turner Sports To Hire Steve Nash as Soccer Analyst

Like countless other great athletes before him, Steve Nash will make the foray into the broadcast booth. But his situation is a little unique, as he won't be commenting on games in the sport he played.

Turner Sports will hire Nash, a two-time MVP of the NBA, to be a studio analyst for the company's coverage of the UEFA Champions League, according to the New York Post. Once the Champions League TV rights switch from Fox to Turner next season, the games will be broadcast across TNT, TBS, TruTV and a to-be named streaming service.

Nash, 44, isn't anything close to a soccer novice—he's an investor in MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps and Spanish side Mallorca, and both his father and brother played the game professionally. It is not clear whether Nash will retain his current roles as general manager of the Canada men's national team and as an advisor for the Golden State Warriors.

Turner plans to hire more traditional soccer-first personalities to complete its coverage, according to the Post, and there is no indication that Nash will appear on Turner's basketball broadcasts, which include the NBA on TNT and coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Nash is an eight-time All-Star who last appeared for the Lakers in 2015.