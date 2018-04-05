A source tells SI.com that FOX’s plan for its “Thursday Night Football” pregame show is to bring it to New York City with a scaled down version of its regular “FOX NFL Sunday” cast.

The network, whose Sunday NFL pregame show is based Los Angeles, is expected to air Thursday’s show from the Big Apple, with Michael Strahan hosting. He would be joined by Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw. The trio would also continue its duties on the Sunday pregame show.

With Strahan co-hosting "Good Morning America" Monday thru Friday, he would not have been an option for the pregame show if it remained in L.A.

Curt Menefee, who hosts “FOX NFL Sunday,” and Jimmy Johnson, are not expected to be part of the Thursday cast.

FOX is currently working on deals for its No. 1 team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews to call the 11 Thursday night games. The trio will still work a game on most Sundays.

FOX recently signed a five-year, $3.3 billion deal with the NFL for the Thursday night game.

The network made a push to hire Peyton Manning as an analyst for the Thursday game, but the former quarterback passed on going into the booth.

FOX Sports declined to comment to SI.com on this story.