ESPN Gives Alex Rodriguez a Four-Part Interview Series Called 'Pivot with Alex Rodriguez'

"Pivot with Alex Rodriguez" will feature the 14-time All-Star doing in-depth one-on-one interviews with other big name athletes.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 15, 2018

ESPN will be giving baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez his own four-part interview series titled Pivot with Alex Rodriguez, the company announced Tuesday.

The show will feature the three-time MVP conducting one-on-one interviews with current or former star athletes who are dealing with obstacles in their life and career, according to ESPN.

Rodriguez, who also works in the booth on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, will serve as the executive producer of the show in addition to hosting.

"ESPN's track record of compelling, original features makes it the natural partner for Pivot," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Change can be good, and even necessary, for athletes facing their most difficult moments. However, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to turn the lens inward while living life in the public arena. I'm looking forward to uncovering personal stories the world deserves to hear, while sharing the lessons I've learned—sometimes through the hard way."

Rodriguez played 22 seasons in MLB, collecting 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBIs and 14 All-Star trips along the way. In 2009, he won his lone World Series as a member of the Yankees.

Rodriguez served a yearlong suspension from baseball for his use of performance enhancing drugs. He retired in late 2016 after being released by the Yankees in the final year of his 10-year, $275 million contract. In addition to serving as an adviser to the Yankees, Rodriguez started rehabilitating his image through on-camera work with FOX Sports. 

Pivot with Alex Rodriguez will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

