Saquon Barkley, Breanna Stewart, Karl-Anthony Towns Among 16 Athletes in ESPN’s Body Issue

By Dan Gartland
June 19, 2018

ESPN announced Tuesday the list of 16 athletes who will appear in this year’s Body Issue. 

The 16 athletes (eight men, eight women) come from 10 different sports and range in age from 21 to 63. 

Notable names on the list include No. 2 NFL draft pick Saquon Barkley (and his thighs) and global soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, who are dating, will pose together. Charlotte Flair will be the first WWE wrestler to appear in the issue. 

• Saquon Barkley (Giants rookie running back)
• Sue Bird (Seattle Storm guard) and Megan Rapinoe (U.S. women’s national team and Seattle Reign forward)
• Tori Bowie (gold medal-winning Olympic sprinter)
• Lauren Chamberlain (professional softball player for USSSA Pride)
• Jessie Diggins (gold medal-winning Olympic cross-country skier
• Crystal Dunn (U.S. women’s national team and North Carolina Courage forward)
• Charlotte Flair (WWE Superstar)
• Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy forward)
• Dallas Keuchel (Astros pitcher)
• Greg Norman (Hall of Fame golfer)
• Yasiel Puig (Dodgers outfielder)
• Adam Rippon (broze medal-winning Olympic figure skater)
• Jerry Rice (Hall of Fame former NFL receiver)
• Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm forward)
• Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves center)

This is the tenth anniversary of the Body Issue. The magazine will be available on June 29, though the photos will be released online on June 25. 

