Radio host Colin Cowherd is close to signing a four-year extension with Fox Sports and iHeartRadio, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

Cowherd owns part of his radio show, which is syndicated on iHeartRadio and simulcast on FS1, and he will receive a share of the net revenue from the show in addition to what is iHeartRadio salary is, according to the Post.

In addition to his radio show, Cowherd has also been co-hosting the TV show Speak for Yourself with Jason Whitlock, but according to the Post, he will no longer continue in that role. Michael McCarthy of Sporting News reports ESPN's Marcellus Wiley is expected to take Cowherd's spot on the show.

Cowherd still had a year left on the deal he signed in 2015 when he left ESPN and was reportedly making more than $6 million annually on the contract.

Cowherd will also continue on the Fox NFL Kickoff morning pregame show that is hosted by Charissa Thompson, according to the Post.