Report: Bob Costas, NBC Close to Parting Ways After Almost Four Decades Together

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Bob Costas had stepped away from the spotlight at NBC.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 28, 2018

Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas and NBC are close to parting ways, reports The New York Post's Andrew Marchand. 

According to Marchand, if a deal is struck, Costas would finish his contract — which currently goes through 2021 — three years early. Both sides are willing to head in the direction of a buyout, reports Marchand.

Costas told the Post that with his decision to stop covering the Olympics and his football views, it may be time to move forward. 

"Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore,” Costas said. “It doesn’t mean that anyone is angry or upset."

Costas has been with NBC for nearly four decades. He has served as the lead announcer for the Olympics, World Series, Super Bowls and many more iconic events. Last year, Costas criticized the sport of football over CTE issues by saying, "The reality is that this game destroys people’s brains."

Last season was Costas' first year where he was not a part of the Sunday Night Football cast

According to the Post, Costas, 66, wants to work on a journalism show that would give a critical look at sports and possibly other topics. 

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)