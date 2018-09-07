WEEI host Kirk Minihane announced Thursday that he was taking "an indefinite leave" from his radio show due to mental health issues.

The co-host of the Kirk and Callahan morning show tweeted the news Thursday night.

"I'm going on an indefinite leave from the show," Callahan wrote. "Still battling mental health issues. Truth is I came back to work too fast."

I’m going on an indefinite leave from the show. Still battling mental health issues. Truth is I came back to work too fast. Wish I could be there with @GerryCallahan, @_ChrisCurtis and @KenLairdWEEI - I love those guys very much. I’ll be OK and sorry I’m leaving you all with Mut. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) September 6, 2018

Minihane previously missed a few days of work in August to undergo treatment for depression. After he returned, Minihane shared that he checked himself into a hospital after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"I was sort of dying on the inside,’’ he said after returning, per The Boston Globe. “I said, ‘I simply cannot live like this anymore. I have to give up whatever power I have.’ And I drove the car to Winchester Hospital and walked up to the emergency room woman and said, “I’m having very dangerous thoughts. That was the beginning of five days of hospitalization. I went in, and feel a little better now.”

Minihane attributed his depression to multiple things, including both of his parents dying last summer.

The host continued to discuss the topic after his return and was on the air on Thursday.