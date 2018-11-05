NBC announced it will stop showing an anti-immigration campaign advertisement approved by President Donald Trump's campaign that features a migrant caravan making its way toward the United States.

The ad aired during Sunday night's Patriots-Packers game and one day after CNN announced it would not show it on air because it was deemed to be "racist." The ad was first released last week.

"After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible," NBC Universal said in a statement.

The 30-second clip that played during Sunday's game made connections between immigration and increases in crime even though multiple studies have found immigration does not cause a rise in crime, according to Anna Flagg of The New York Times.

FOX News has also decided to no longer air the advertisement.

"Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network," ad sales president Marianne Gambelli said in a statement to CNN.

President Trump responded to the networks pulling the ad by telling reporters, "A lot of things are offensive...your questions are offensive."