New NBA on TNT Twitter Stream to Feature 'Influencer' Commentary, Specialized Camera Angle

A new way of watching the NBA is coming to Twitter.

By Jacob Feldman
January 09, 2019

A new way of watching the NBA is coming to Twitter. During 20 NBA on TNT games this season, an isolated single-player view will be available to fans for the second half, with voters determining who will be featured. The stream will debut during the Feb. 17 All-Star game, with regular season and playoff games expected to be included in the package going forward.

The streams will also feature exclusive commentators. Though names have not been announced, NBA VP for digital media Sam Farber told SI “#NBATwitter influencers” would provide the sound, and Twitter-specific graphics would be incorporated as well. Whereas Turner has built out its Players Only broadcast with a table of ex-pros providing insight, Tweeters Only would bring an even more divergent conversation to the fore. (Details are still being finalized, but the league does not expect commercial breaks will impact the stream, and the production will show action on the floor whenever the highlighted player hits the bench.)

Pro basketball has benefited immensely from online conversation during the season, but adding an actual audio feed during the action represents a significant step for all three partners: The NBA, Twitter, and Turner Sports. “We envision this being a complementary experience to the linear broadcast on TNT,” Farber said. “The vision for this feed is to push the boundaries of game presentation and interactivity.”

According to Farber, it was Turner that brought the initial idea to the NBA. Turner jointly manages NBA Digital along with the league. “Their expertise in broadcasting and technology puts them in a unique position to create innovative experiences that fuse broadcast elements with social media to accompany the linear telecast,” he said.

In a statement Turner president David Levy said, “Turner and the NBA have always taken a leadership position in providing fans with engaging experiences and this partnership with Twitter is the latest example.”

The deal strengthens a Twitter–NBA relationship that has boosted both. “On social media, there’s nothing like NBA Twitter,” Rick Maese wrote in The Washington Post last May. Later Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA commissioner Adam Silver are scheduled to speak together at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show. “#NBATwitter is one of the most exciting and entertaining global conversations happening on Twitter today,” Dorsey said in a press release.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)