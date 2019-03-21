Sports streaming service DAZN is changing its price structure, starting Monday. Out goes the $9.99 month option with a 30-day free trial; in comes a $99.99 annual pass as well as a $19.99 monthly option.

“While our data indicates that most of our existing and new subscribers will prefer the annual option,” DAZN North America EVP Joe Markowski wrote in an announcement, “we recognize that some fans prefer flexibility over longer-term value.”

Current customers, as well as anyone who signs up before Monday, will be able to keep the $9.99/month option for a year. The move comes days before DAZN launches its nightly baseball whiparound show, ChangeUp.

Still, the portfolio is heavily weighted towards MMA and boxing events. Now, fans will be incentivized to pay year-round rather than dipping in for single marquee fights.

Because rights are split by country, the company charges different rates in each region, based on what sports it offers. In Canada, for instance, DAZN is $20 per month or $150 annually. It's also worth comparing DAZN’s new setup to ESPN+, which is $5 a month or $50 a year, but which also asks for an additional $60 for UFC pay-per-view nights. B/R Live, meanwhile, offers separate monthly subscriptions for different leagues in addition to single-game purchase prices.

In the evolving sports OTT market, fans will constantly be making buying decisions based on what's available and for how much. DAZN's latest move suggests that providers are continuing to play with both of those factors.