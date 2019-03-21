DAZN Changes Pricing Options for Streaming Service

Ina Fassbender/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sports streaming service DAZN is changing its price structure, starting Monday. 

By Jacob Feldman
March 21, 2019

Sports streaming service DAZN is changing its price structure, starting Monday. Out goes the $9.99 month option with a 30-day free trial; in comes a $99.99 annual pass as well as a $19.99 monthly option.

“While our data indicates that most of our existing and new subscribers will prefer the annual option,” DAZN North America EVP Joe Markowski wrote in an announcement, “we recognize that some fans prefer flexibility over longer-term value.”

Current customers, as well as anyone who signs up before Monday, will be able to keep the $9.99/month option for a year. The move comes days before DAZN launches its nightly baseball whiparound show, ChangeUp.

Still, the portfolio is heavily weighted towards MMA and boxing events. Now, fans will be incentivized to pay year-round rather than dipping in for single marquee fights.

Because rights are split by country, the company charges different rates in each region, based on what sports it offers. In Canada, for instance, DAZN is $20 per month or $150 annually. It's also worth comparing DAZN’s new setup to ESPN+, which is $5 a month or $50 a year, but which also asks for an additional $60 for UFC pay-per-view nights. B/R Live, meanwhile, offers separate monthly subscriptions for different leagues in addition to single-game purchase prices.

In the evolving sports OTT market, fans will constantly be making buying decisions based on what's available and for how much. DAZN's latest move suggests that providers are continuing to play with both of those factors.

 

 

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message