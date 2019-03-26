An Enormous Bird Crashed Into Stephen A. Smith’s Office

Most sports fans would love to get face to face with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for a spirited discussion about all things sports. So too, apparently, would large birds of prey.

Smith’s colleague Trey Wingo broke the news Tuesday morning that Smith had an unwelcome visitor in his office: a turkey vulture that had crashed through the window.

So a turkey vulture has crashed through a window into the office of one @stephenasmith here on campus...and is currently sitting in there staring out the window contemplating his fate. This is actually happening right now — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 26, 2019

The scene was just as incredible as it sounded. The bird blasted a hole in Smith’s window at least two feet tall and a foot wide.

Bristol animal control was eventually dispatched to the scene, along with someone to clean up the glass.

GLASS REMOVAL HAS BOOTS ON THE GROUND pic.twitter.com/JsdB7wWaDy — Jerry (@jermail) March 26, 2019

Smith, luckily, was not in his office when the intruder arrived.

Damn! Even a Turkey is that depressed from seeing that I’m gone from Bristol. Hoping it doesn’t harm itself 🙏 https://t.co/Bq765a7xZv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 26, 2019

As of this writing, it appears animal control is still in the process of removing the bird. We’ll update this post if any new information comes to light.