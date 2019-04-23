The sports dynasty with a perfect name for a television show is getting a dramatic series on HBO according to Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1980s "Showtime" Lakers will be the topic of the show being executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. The series pilot has already been picked up by the broadcasting company, and it will be written by Max Borenstein and co-written by Jim Hecht.

The series, which will be called Showtime, will be based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The series still needs to cast actors for the lead roles of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pat Riley.