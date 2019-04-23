HBO Working on Drama Series on 1980s Lakers Titled 'Showtime'

HBO is currently working on the pilot for the series focusing on the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and coach Pat Riley.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2019

The sports dynasty with a perfect name for a television show is getting a dramatic series on HBO according to Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1980s "Showtime" Lakers will be the topic of the show being executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. The series pilot has already been picked up by the broadcasting company, and it will be written by Max Borenstein and co-written by Jim Hecht.

The series, which will be called Showtime, will be based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. The series still needs to cast actors for the lead roles of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pat Riley.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message