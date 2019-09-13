ESPN's NFL PrimeTime will make its return in 2019, host Chris Berman confirmed on Friday. The show will air online at ESPN+.

PrimeTime was the network's leading evening show following NFL Sundays every week from 1987-2005. Berman hosted the show alongside former Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson.

"Once upon a time at ESPN there was this marvelous show called NFL PrimeTime with yours truly and Tom Jackson. ... Wouldn't it be great if that came back in the 100th season of pro football and the 40th anniversary of ESPN?" Berman said in a video released on Friday. "It Is. Sometimes dreams do come true. So join us for NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+. Same as it ever was. Back to the future."

Chris Berman and Tom Jackson were required viewing for fans during their 19-year run together on NFL PrimeTime from 1987-2005. Boomer is ready to circle the wagons w/ the new PrimeTime on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/vdQ5Kr2HZy — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 13, 2019

NFL PrimeTime will air on Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to the Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. The program will reportedly stay on ESPN+ through "late Wednesday" each week.