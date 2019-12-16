Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts will replace Mike Francesa as the hosts of WFAN's afternoon time slot, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Benigno and Roberts will assume Francesa's spot from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The duo previously worked the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. stretch on WFAN.

Francesa has hosted WFAN's afternoon drive show since November 1987. He signed off the airwaves for his final afternoon program on Friday. The 65-year-old will still appear on WFAN as well as Radio.com daily from 6:00-6:30 p.m. ET.

Benigno and Roberts will square off against ESPN's The Michael Kay Show in the afternoon slot. Francesa was getting "crushed" in the ratings prior to his retirement on Friday, per Marchand.