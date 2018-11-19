Shop below for the person in your life who can't get enough of the latest gadgets and technology. From tablets to speakers and more, you'll find something for every tech-lover.

A smart speaker

Sonos One

This compact speaker can play music with quality, room-filling sound and provide helpful Amazon Alexa skills like providing news, traffic and answers to random questions. With voice-controlled assistants becoming as ubiquitous as smartphones and TVs, this is the gift for everyone on your list.

Buy it: Amazon, $199

Courtesy of Fitbit

A fitness tracker for everyone

Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Ace

Workout smarter and stay connected (not distracted) with an intelligent, lightweight tracker complete with goal-based exercise modes and personalized insights on sleep, activity and even female health. Phone and app notifications and wallet-free payments are just a tap away—and it all comes with up to seven days battery life.

Get the kids up and active, too, with their very own wristband, the Fitbit Ace. Made for ages 8+, this showerproof tracker makes fitness fun for young ones and challenges the whole family to build healthy habits together.

Buy it: Fitbit, $149.95 for Fitbit Charge 3 and $99.95 for Fitbit Ace

A silent slumber

Bose Noise-Masking Sleep Buds

They may look like headphones, but these tiny earbuds are made for bedtime, not for working out or commuting. For those who can’t fall asleep or stay asleep, these buds promise comfort (you won’t be able to feel them while lying on your side) and, most importantly, soothing and noise masking sounds to cover up everything from sirens to storms and snoring partners.

Buy it: Amazon, $249

Courtesy of Amazon

An Extra-Long Charging Cable

Anker Lightning Cable

A small but might gift for everyone on your list, this Anker 10-foot charging cable works with nearly all of the newest iPhones and iPads, from the iPhone X to the 5S. it’s durable, fast-charging and definitely long enough.

Buy it: Amazon, $11.99

Courtesy of TUMI

A Way to Find Missing Luggage

Tumi Global Locator

Is there anything worse then arriving to a destination only to learn that the airline lost your luggage? TUMI has created a device to help track down the missing bag and give any traveler piece of mind when hopping on a plane. Using GPS, GSM, Wifi and Bluetooth technology, the device gives information about location via an app and smartly turns airplane mode on and off during the flight, with the paid yearly subscription fee. It’s like Find My iPhone for your luggage.

Buy it: Tumi, $150

Courtesy of Amazon

A luxury gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman Elite Keyboard

This keyboard for the ultimate gamer ditches the typical mechanical switches in favor of an “opto-mechanical switch,” which uses optical technology for unmatched speed. The key stabilizer bar makes sure every key-press is precise and accurate. The keyboard is incredibly comfortable to use—the typing experience is just as great as its incredible gaming capability.

Buy it: Amazon, $200

Courtesy of Amazon

A Sleek Camera

Leica C-Lux

Available in gold or midnight blue, this 20 megapixel camera is versatile, compact and stylish in design. It has the ability to shoot 10 frames per second, plus 4K video, so you’ll never miss a special moment.

Buy it: Amazon, $1,050

Courtesy of Amazon

A Plug for Your Smart Devices

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

If anyone on your list uses a smart device, one of the best gives you can give this holiday season is an outlet plug that connects to Wifi and wirelessly powers lights, appliances and hands-free assistants like Amazon Alexa. With the Wemo smart plug, you can control your home’s devices from anywhere.

Buy it: Amazon, $28

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

An old-school upgrade

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2

Based on the original Polaroid OneStep from 1977, the OneStep2 is a major update on the classic camera, with features like a built-in flash, a self-timer function and a built-in battery that can last for 60 days with one, USB-powered charge.

Buy it: Bloomingdale’s, $99

Courtesy of Amazon

A wireless mouse with unlimited power

Razer Hyperflux Combo

For the gamer who needs to go cordless, this mouse is the perfect combination of wireless freedom and amazing gaming (and general use) capabilities. The fast, responsive wireless a mouse is powered by the gorgeous Hyperflux Mat and both include Razer's Chroma glow system to light up your gaming efforts. Never worry about tangled wires again.

Buy it: Amazon, $230

Courtesy of Amazon

A waterproof speaker

Soundcast VG1

Made for the outdoors, this powerful Bluebooth speaker is great for tailgates, backyard parties and more, thanks to its durability, battery life up to 15 hours and ability to play music loud and clear in any type of weather. It won’t rust and it’s shock resistant—perfect for the die-hard fan or adventurer on your list.

Buy it: Amazon, $99

Courtesy of Verizon

A super-tiny phone companion

Palm

Know someone who is on their phone way too much? Here’s a solution: a tiny, super smart device that syncs with your primary phone so you can receive texts emails, track runs and post on social media, while never missing out on what's around you. With Stephen Curry as a brand partner, the Palm is all about living in the moment.

Buy it: Verizon, $350

Courtesy of Amazon

A quiet listening experience

Sony Noise cancelling headphones

Noise cancelling headphones are nothing new, but these wireless ones have an upgraded feature: smart listening, which detects activity to automatically adjust the sounds you can hear. A 10-minute quick charge for 70 minutes more play is a great bonus. Plus, it all nestles into a slim case for easy travel.

Buy it: Amazon, $348

Courtesy of Walmart

A personal wireless lighting system

Philips Hue Lights

Controlled by a smart device or phone app, the Philips Hue Lights can be changed from white to colors to enhance any experience, from playing music and games to watching TV or movies. The four colored bulbs in the start pack can be set to over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light.

Buy it: Walmart, $200

Courtesy of Google

An interactive assistant

Google Home Hub with Google Assistant

Give the gift of a digital life helper with the interactive Google Home Hub device, which has a seven-inch touch-screen display that shows reminders, videos, Google searches, security camera footage and much more. Hey Google—add this to my Christmas list.

Buy it: Best Buy and Verizon, $149

Courtesy of Amazon

A two-in-one gaming system

Nintendo Switch

Last year’s must-have holiday toy item is back for more. With the ability to play as a single player or with a partner or group, the Nintendo Switch game is fun for everyone. The selection of games available—from Super Mario Party to Minecraft and Mario Kart 8—are second to none and the ability to convert from an on-the-go handheld to a home gaming system is a great feature.

Buy it: Amazon, $299

Courtesy of Walmart

A Pokémon gaming adventure

Pokémon: Let's Go! Pikachu Game

Pokémon makes its first appearance on the big screen with Pokémon: Let’s Go. Take the game experience to another level with the optional Poké Ball Plus accessory, which gives aspiring Pokémon trainers the feeling of being right in the game.

Buy it: Walmart, $99

Courtesy of Verizon

A phone with unmatched features

Google Pixel 3

A fun alternative to the iPhone with top-notch camera features. The Pixel 3 creates wide-angle selfies, snap portraits with Portrait mode and also possesses a great Night Sight option that takes natural-looking photos in dark surroundings, without the need of flash.​

Buy it: Best Buy and Verizon, $149

Courtesy of Amazon

A gaming headset for built for competition

Razer Kraken TE

This competition-ready headset gives you absolutely everything you need for gaming dominance and beyond. From configurable balance between game sounds and chat volume to full THX spatial audio support, gamers will not miss a single important game sound.

Buy it: Amazon, $90

Courtesy of Amazon

A high-definition viewing experience

Apple TV 4K

Watch TV and movies in 4K HDR with high-quality sound and stream content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, Netflix and more. It’s also compatible for HD streaming, so you can watch live sports and TV from apps like DirecTV Now, YouTube TV or Sling TV.

Buy it: Amazon, $179