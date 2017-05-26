Tennis

French Open draw 2017: How to watch, live updates, results

Stanley Kay
19 minutes ago

The French Open draw is set to take place on Friday morning. 

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are the top seeds of the men's and women's tournaments, respectively. Murray reached the final of last year's event, falling to Novak Djokovic in four sets. 

Garbine Muguruza is the defending champion on the women's side. 

Notable absentees at Roland Garros include Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. 

The women's draw is wide open with Serena sidelined due to her pregnancy, while nine–time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal and Djokovic are considered the favorites on the men's side. 

See how to watch the draw below.

This post will be updated with results of the draw. 

How to watch

Time: 5 a.m. ET

Watch: RolandGarros.com

