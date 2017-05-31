Correlation doesn’t equal causation but….On Wednesday afternoon, Venus Williams was tied 3-3 with her second round opponent, Japan’s Kurumi Nara, when the match was briefly interrupted by a pregnant woman taking her seat in the stands. It was Serena Williams, who made a quiet entrance.

From that point on, Venus won nine of the next 10 games and closed out an easy, breezy win. Nearly 37, Venus is going on a decade now since her last major singles title. But she’s striking the ball well. She benefits from the day off between matches. And with her sister sidelined, she has a legitimate chance to win five more matches.