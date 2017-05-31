PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

Serena Williams is at the French Open, after all—but as a spectator, not a competitor.

The owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is not playing for the rest of this season because she is pregnant. Serena Williams' baby is due in the fall. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018.

Williams found a seat in the shade at Court Philippe Chatrier during her older sister Venus' second-round match against Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

Venus Williams got off to a sluggish start but quickly found her range to beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 and reach the third round of the French Open.

The 10th-seeded Williams, a runner-up in Paris in 2002, trailed 3-1 in the opening set but then won seven consecutive games.

Williams is playing at Roland Garros for the 20th time, a record in the Open era.

''I love being here and I love playing on this court,'' Williams said. ''You never stop learning and that's what I love about the game.''

