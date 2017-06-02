David Goffin forced to retire at French Open after slipping on tarp, injuring ankle
PARIS (AP) – David Goffin retired from his third-round match at the French Open after injuring his right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.
The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him. Zeballos carried Goffin's bag.
Goffin was serving for the first set and led 40-0 but allowed Zeballos back into the game.
The Argentine had a break back point and, at the end of a long rally, Goffin got to a tough ball. He won the point to get back to deuce but slid after he hit it, catching his foot on the tarp at the back of the court.