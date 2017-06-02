PARIS – The adage goes like this: “You can't win a major in Week One; you can only lose one.” Technically, it’s true but it's a little light on nuance. You can also use Week One to send a statement to the field.

That’s what Rafael Nadal did on Friday, absolutely running roughshod over Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 (two éclairs and baguette?) in 90 minutes, in what can charitably be called a beat down. Apart from the usual stat sheet excellence, Nadal dictated virtually point and was his relentless self. Next up: countryman Roberto Bautista Agut. While they’ll start the match afresh, with the score 0-0, don’t think Nadal’s play thus far has gone unnoticed by the field.

The last player to beat Nadal, you ask? He's also the last player to beat on him clay over the last 12 months. We speak of Dominic Thiem, the 23-year-old Austrian, the world’s best player under 30. (Which, admittedly, meant much more in previous years.) Thiem took down Nadal in Rome, a confidence booster before trying to improve upon his semifinal showing here in 2016.

On Friday in the third round, Thiem wasn’t Nadal-level awesome, but he was close, simply blitzing American Stevie Johnson in straight sets. Thiem blasted 45 winners against just 19 errors. He then garnished his win by consoling Johnson at the net, no doubt aware that Johnson is grieving the loss of his father.

Three more thoughts on French Open Day 6 on Friday at Roland Garros: