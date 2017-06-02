Tennis

Venus Williams marches on but faces tough rematch in fourth round

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

For the first time since early 2011, Venus Williams is playing a major without her sister, Serena, also in the draw. While it might change her rhythms personally, it might have a positive impact on her professionally. 

Tennis
Did Venus Williams accidentally reveal that Serena is expecting a baby girl?

A few weeks from turning 37, Venus is squarely in the "serious contenders" category. She took another step today with a crisp, drama-absent, straight-set win over Elise Mertens of Belgium (surely the only player to list her pet crane in the media guide.) Venus is moving well, stroking the ball well, betraying full comfort on clay, and benefiting from a day off between matches.

In the fourth round, her next match pits her against Timea Bacsinszky, the player who beat her here last year.

Snapshots from Day 6

Garbine Muguruza
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Kristina Mladenovic
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Steve Johnson
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem, Steve Johnson
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Shuai Zhang
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Venus Williams
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Venus Williams
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Timea Bacsinszky
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Shuai Zhang
Julian Finney/Getty Images
French Open 2017 Day 6
1 14
Close
expandIcon
1 14
Close
