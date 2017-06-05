Tennis

Andy Murray speaks on recent terrorism attacks, how it impacts his perspective

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

Andy Murray won on Monday over promising 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov. As usual, he played his best when the situation called for it. As usual, he worse a dour mask on the court. As usual, he had a few choice remarks for his section. As usual, he was thoughtful and endearing the minute the match ended.

Tennis
Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, Spain and Simona Halep lead French Open 2017 midterm grades

There are some athletes whom you admire when they compete; and then they are otherwise jerks who command little respect. Murray may be the opposite. His on-court demeanor may be an acquired taste, but you’d hard be pressed to find a better bloke after the match. Herewith some outtakes from a Tennis Channel interview today:

 

“Its tough because especially when it’s close to where you live. Maybe it affects you more because you think that could be you or people that you know,” Murray said. “It’s been a tough week for the U.K. obviously but I think they showed pretty good solidarity….You just have to try to stay strong and hopefully try to find some solutions for these issues.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters